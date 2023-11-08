US urges Israel to differentiate between Hamas and Palestinian civilians

By Riya Baibhawi 07:46 pm Nov 08, 202307:46 pm

US asked Israel to differentiate between Hamas terrorists and civilians

As Israel intensifies its retaliation against Hamas, the United States (US) has urged the country to distinguish between members of the terror group and civilians in its attacks. The American government stated that it has been calling on Israel to minimize civilian casualties while also taking note of Israel's security concerns. This underscores the importance of preserving civilian lives while pursuing actions to counter threats posed by militant groups like Hamas.

Why does this story matter?

It has been a month since Hamas attacked Israel, triggering a massive retaliation by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration. Over 10,300 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, while 160 others have lost their lives in the West Bank. At least 1,400 people in Israel have been murdered by Hamas, while 242 remain in the terror group's captivity, per the Associated Press. As civilian casualties continue to rise, many countries have called for an "immediate ceasefire" between the warring sides.

US state department deputy spokesman on Israel-Hamas war

'Israel has right to defend itself': US

Meanwhile, reiterating its stance on the ongoing war, the US State Department emphasized that Israel had the right to defend itself from the Hamas terror group. "We believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, defend its security," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said. It is pertinent to note that two days after Hamas's initial attack on Israel, the Joe Biden administration released a statement reading, "We will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself."

G7 calls for 'humanitarian pause'

In the latest development, the Group of Seven (G7) has called for an immediate ceasefire between the warring sides. On Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said, "I believe it's important that the G7 was able to put out its first unified message as a statement...regarding a humanitarian pause and a future peace process." Japan is holding the group's presidency this year.

PM Netanyahu's latest statement on Israel-Hamas war

Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opined that Gaza must be ruled by "those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas" without offering details. "Israel will, for an indefinite period...have the overall security responsibility (in Gaza)...When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine," he said.