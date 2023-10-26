Biden links Hamas attack to India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

World

Biden links Hamas attack to India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

By Riya Baibhawi 07:31 pm Oct 26, 2023

Casualties from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 7,000

United States President Joe Biden recently speculated that the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel might be linked to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project unveiled at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Addressing a press conference, he said, "I'm convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did...is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel and regional integration overall." Notably, Biden asserted that his conclusion was based entirely on his intuition.

Why does this story matter?

The IMEEC project was announced at the G20 meeting held in Delhi last month. The corridor aims to establish a rail and shipping network linking the Middle Eastern countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to the Israeli port on the Mediterranean Sea. Israel getting a direct trade link with Arab countries could bolster its economy astronomically.

More about the IMEEC project

The IMEEC project also seeks to establish a vast railway network connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe. This initiative is considered an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative and was jointly announced by leaders from the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union during September's G20 Summit. The corridor consists of an eastern section linking India to the Gulf region and a northern section connecting the Gulf region to Europe.

Conflict continues as UN Security Council fails to address war

For the second time in under a week, Biden has cited the IMEEC as a possible motive for the October 7 Hamas attack that has resulted in over 7,000 casualties. The ongoing conflict has witnessed Israeli airstrikes severely damage parts of the Gaza Strip, including a major government hospital on October 17. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has once again been unable to address the Israeli-Hamas conflict, dismissing competing resolutions proposed by the US and Russia.

What else did Biden say?

Biden's remarks came as he was addressing a press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese. He also thanked Israelis, Palestinians, and the Egyptian governments for working with the US to make sure that food, water, and medical supplies are getting through to innocent people in Gaza. Last week, Biden said that his administration was "working round the clock" to secure the release of hostages captured by Hamas.