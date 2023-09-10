Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses 2,000, rescue operations underway

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 10, 2023 | 11:57 am 3 min read

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Morocco crossed 2,000 on Sunday. Rescue and relief operations continued on a war footing basis, as many people are still feared buried beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area of Morocco late Friday, damaging houses and historical buildings. The epicenter was about 72km southwest of the popular tourist city of Marrakesh. Meanwhile, authorities declared national mourning over the tragedy amid the fear of aftershocks.

Al-Haouz, Taroudant worst affected provinces: Interior Ministry

Morocco's Interior Ministry said at least 2,012 people died so far due to the quake, while 2,059 were injured, including 1,404 critically wounded, AFP reported. Over half of the casualties were reported in Al-Haouz province, which was the epicenter of the earthquake. In Taroudant province, which is the second worst-hit, as many as 452 have died so far. The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal, and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir, and the Casablanca area.

Rescue operations mobilized by Moroccan king

Furthermore, authorities are mobilizing personnel to step up rescue operations and evacuate the injured following the deadly earthquake. Morocco's King Mohammed VI ordered the armed forces to assist in search and rescue operations. He also issued directives to a surgical field hospital, per Associated Press. Troops and emergency services are reportedly working to reach remote mountain villages where victims are still feared trapped. Aftershocks are anticipated, which could cause further damage to already weakened buildings.

World leaders express condolences, extend aid

Meanwhile, world leaders expressed condolences over the deaths in the Morocco earthquake. United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed sympathy and extended their support. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, where a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands in February, also expressed concern over the situation. Speaking at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the international community would come to Morocco's help.

Morocco's history of deadly seismic events

Morocco has witnessed several severe earthquakes in the past, including the 1960 Agadir earthquake, which wrecked the city and killed approximately 12,000 people, according to CNN. Similarly, a 6.3-magnitude quake struck Al-Hoceima in northwestern Morocco in 2004, killing at least 628 people and 926 were wounded. In 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El-Asnam earthquake in Algeria claimed 2,500 lives and left around 300,000 homeless.

Preparing for future quakes: Prevention measures

While it might be difficult to predict if or when aftershocks will occur, Philippe Vernant, an active tectonics specialist at the University of Montpellier, said they could be less strong but still lead to the collapse of weakened buildings, per AFP. Vernant explained that Morocco is located on plate boundaries, suggesting it is prone to earthquakes. It is crucial for the country to implement measures such as earthquake-resistant buildings and evacuation plans to prepare for future seismic events.

