World

India celebrates all faiths: PM Modi at US Congress

India celebrates all faiths: PM Modi at US Congress

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 03:33 am 4 min read

Modi addressed the US Congress for second time

Addressing the joint session of the United States (US) Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India celebrates all faiths as diversity is the natural way of life in the country. "We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them," he stated. Here are the key highlights from the prime minister's historic address.

Why does this story matter?

Though Modi has toured the US five times as prime minister, this is his first official three-day state visit to the country. On Friday, he addressed the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian PM to be accorded this honor twice. He first addressed Congress in June 2016. Earlier, he addressed a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden.

India is mother of democracy: Modi

In his address, PM Modi also spoke about the importance of democracy, stating, "In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the mother of democracy." "Democracy is the idea that welcomes discussion and discourse. India is blessed to have these values since time immemorial. Together we shall give a better future to the world and a better world to the future," he added.

India to become world's 3rd largest economy soon, says PM

Talking about India's economic advancements, Modi stated, "Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And India will be the third-largest economy soon. When India grows, the whole world grows." As for infrastructure developments, Modi said his government has provided nearly 14 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly six times the population of Australia.

Watch: 'Modi, Modi' chants at US Congress

We deeply respect environment and planet: Modi

The prime minister also mentioned India's efforts toward curbing climate change, saying, "Indian culture deeply respects environment and planet." "We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over 40% of our energy sources 9 years ahead of the target of 2030." "At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed the mission LiFE [Lifestyle for the Environment]," he said.

Modi refers to President Murmu in his speech

He also referred to President Droupadi Murmu in his speech, adding that women were leading India to a better future. "India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State," PM Modi stated.

US one of India's most important defense partners: Modi

Speaking about the India-US partnership, Modi stated, "Today, the US has become one of our most important defense partners." "India and the US are working together in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in startups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and Artificial Intelligence," he continued.

PM takes dig at China, Pakistan over terrorism issue

Furthermore, when discussing terrorism, Modi said the act was an enemy of humanity and there can be no "ifs and buts" in dealing with it. "We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror." His remarks came days after China blocked a proposal at the United Nations (UN) to designate Pakistan-based terrorist and 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks accused Sajid Mir a "global terrorist."

Modi receives 79 applauses during his address

In his address, Modi also mentioned the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying, "We all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering." Moreover, he suggested reforming multilateral institutions, especially the UN, with better resources and representation. According to ANI, the prime minister received 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses during his speech.

Many lawmakers boycott Modi's address

Reportedly, at least three US lawmakers— Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez— from the Democratic Party boycotted Modi's address. They alleged that the "Modi-led union government in India has repressed religious minorities." On Tuesday, around 75 members of the US Congress also wrote to Biden to raise the issue of growing religious intolerance in India with Modi.

Share this timeline