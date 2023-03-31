World

Donald Trump indicted, first US ex-president to face criminal charges

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 31, 2023, 08:36 am 1 min read

Donald Trump became the first former US president ever to face criminal charges after a New York grand jury indicted him for allegedly paying $130,000 as hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his presidential campaign in 2016 to silence claims of his extramarital sexual encounter. He is likely to surrender early next week and his arraignment could begin on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

The proceedings of the case could impact Trump's campaign as the top contender for the Republican nomination for next year's US presidential election.

It could also affect the Capitol Hill attack case where his supporters allegedly laid siege to the US Capitol after he was voted out of power.

The Republicans have accused prosecutor Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of pursuing a political vendetta.