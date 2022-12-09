World

India won't be an ally, but another great power: US

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 09, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

According to a top White House official on Friday (Thursday local time), India will not be the United States' (US) ally, but another great power. The oval office official also asserted that no other bilateral ties are being "strengthened and deepened" more quickly than between the two nations in the past 20 years, reported news agency PTI.

'India is America's most significant partner'

While answering a question at the Aspen Security Forum meeting, White House Asia Coordinator Kurt Campbell stated that India is America's most significant bilateral relationship in the 21st century. "The fact is, I don't know of any bilateral relationship that is being deepened and strengthened more rapidly than the United States and India over the last 20 years," he stated.

India-US ties have deeper importance: Campbell

The White House Asia Coordinator acknowledged inhibitions in both bureaucracies and numerous challenges. Campbell asserted that the relationship between India-US is not based on the worry over China. "It is a deeper understanding of the importance of the synergies between our societies," he stated.

Should look at things that we can do together: Campbell

"I do believe that this is a relationship that should have some ambition. We should look at things that we can do together, whether it's in space, whether it's education, climate, technology, and really move in that direction," Campbell stated. He also acknowledged that Indians were ambivalent when US President Joe Biden made the decision to take the Quad to the leader level.

China's growing dominance a worry for India and US

America, India, and numerous other global powers have been speaking about the need to ensure an open, thriving, and free Indo-Pacific amid China's growing military maneuvering in the region rich in resources. "There were probably voices in their bureaucracy that was against it. But when President Biden made the direct appeal to PM Modi, they decided this was in their interests," Campbell said.

China's dominance in South China Sea

Beijing governs almost all of the disputed South China Sea, though Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines also claim territories of it. China also has military installations and constructed artificial islands in the South China Sea.

US grateful for India's leadership at last G20: Pierre

Karine Jean Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said that the India-US ties are firm. "We are grateful for their (India's) leadership at the last G20, and look forward to working closely with India as they're new chair of the G 20. We also look forward to continuing working with India on a range of important regional and global issues as well," she said.