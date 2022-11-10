India

Ragging, sexual abuse: 7 students suspended in Vellore, probe ordered

Ragging, sexual abuse: 7 students suspended in Vellore, probe ordered

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 10, 2022, 12:01 pm 3 min read

On the basis of Raghavan Committee recommendations, the Supreme Court has banned ragging in India

Seven students of the prestigious Christian Medical College in Vellore city of Tamil Nadu have been suspended after juniors alleged that they were stripped half-naked, paraded, and asked to mimic sexual acts at the college. Following the allegations that seemed to recreate a scene from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots movie, the college said a committee had been set up to investigate the matter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Indian colleges have a history of ragging and it has remained a crucial issue to be resolved as it involves serious abuses and violations of human rights.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) anti-ragging cell data, over 500 complaints of ragging were registered across the country in 2021.

Based on Raghavan Committee recommendations, the Supreme Court has banned ragging in India.

Allegations 'Walking race' during 'ragging ceremony'

A student who claimed to be in their first-year at the prestigious college shared on the social media platform Reddit an ordeal of harassment that freshers were facing in the college hostel at the hands of seniors. The student said that besides harassment and other objectionable acts, they were forced to lie down in the mud to mimic sexual intercourse.

Harassment 'Forced to lie down in mud and mimic sexual intercourse'

A video from October 9 shows students being forced to partake in a 'walking race' during a 'ragging ceremony' by seniors, instructing them to perform various acts, reported HT without authenticating the video. The video shows "two boys being made to hug each other by a fully clothed male student who also physically assaults them. Further, water from a hose is sprayed on them."

Twitter Post 'Video of ragging in Christian Medical College'

Physical torture 'Codes used to physically assault them'

Students at the college while detailing the incident have said that seniors would use codes to assault them physically. Students alleged that "buzzing" was used for "hitting testicles," and to inflict pain on the chest, "tuning" was used. "We are suspended upside down from the top floor of the hostel, slapped and beaten. We used cardboard to cover ourselves," students added.

Investigation We have initiated an inquiry: College director

Dr. Vikram Mathews, the director of the college, has said that they have initiated an inquiry into the matter after receiving an anonymous complaint. He said that action will be taken after the probe committee submits a report. "We don't condone ragging in any form. We have ordered an investigationTill the inquiry is complete, these seven students have been suspended," Mathews said.