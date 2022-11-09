India

BJP, Congress exchange barbs over G20 logo having 'lotus'

BJP, Congress exchange barbs over G20 logo having 'lotus'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 09, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

On Tuesday, PM Modi officially unveiled the logo, website and theme of India's G20 presidency

India is all set to host the G20 leaders' summit on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi under its presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in September. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled the logo, website and theme of India's G20 presidency. However, the official logo has a lotus and has triggered a wave of controversy.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's Presidency of the G20 will last for a year, between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

Notably, India will be hosting more than 200 meetings beginning this December.

As per the MEA, India is inviting the likes of Singapore, Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, Oman, Mauritius, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest nations.

Details Lotus in G20 logo

The logo for the 2023 G20 summit bears a lotus and a message that reads "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," meaning "One Earth, One Family, One Future." Speaking at the launch, PM Modi said: "The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts, and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope."

Quote Congress takes aim at BJP

Since the logo launch with the lotus flower depiction, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders are having a go at each other. Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20!"

Twitter Post Jairam Ramesh on Twitter

Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now,BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking,we know by now that Mr.Modi BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 9, 2022

Response I&B senior advisor's reply to Congess

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting senior advisor Kanchan Gupta shot back at the Congress. "Over 70 years ago lotus was declared national flower of India when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister. Do you @Jairam_Ramesh find that 'shocking' too?" he asked. "Btw, successive Congress Govts have issued currency coins with the lotus symbol. And the National Emblem stands atop a lotus," he added.

Twitter Post Kanchan hits back!

Over 70 years ago lotus was declared national flower of India when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister.

Do you @Jairam_Ramesh find that ‘shocking’ too?

Btw, successive Congress Govts have issued currency coins with the lotus symbol.

And the National Emblem stands atop a lotus. https://t.co/H9BuyXrHTl — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) November 9, 2022

Backstory History of G20

In 1999, the G20 was formed amid the financial crisis of the late 1990s that mainly struck East and Southeast Asia. Its goal was to secure global financial stability by involving middle-income countries. The prominent members of it are India, France, Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, South Korea, the UK, the US, and the EU.