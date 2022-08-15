India

Will oppose distortion of history: Congress after BJP questions Nehru

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 15, 2022, 07:22 pm 3 min read

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said attempts to "trivialise" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the country’s "glorious achievements" over the last 75 years can never be accepted.

A day after the BJP questioned Jawaharlal Nehru's role in India's partition, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Monday that the party would strongly oppose "political gains" by putting national icons of the Independence movement "on the dock based on lies." Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi declined to speak on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dynasty politics' remark made during his address at the Red Fort.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress had also previously reacted angrily to the BJP videos, citing a historical fact stating that the Hindu Mahasabha, along with Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, gave birth to the two-nation theory, which Mohammad Ali Jinnah perfected.

PM Narendra Modi today acknowledged Nehru's contribution during his Independence Day speech.

He also stated that nepotism and corruption are the twin evils that India is facing.

Statement_ Official statement over the development

"We've achieved a lot over the last 75 years, but what can never be accepted is that the current self-absorbed government is hell-bent on trivializing the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the country's glorious achievements," Gandhi reportedly stated in a letter released by the Congress on Monday. "The INC strongly opposes the misrepresentation of historical facts for political benefits," it added.

Quote Gandhi also celebrated India's progress in the last 75 years

"The Indian National Congress strongly opposes...putting great national leaders like (Mahatma) Gandhi, Nehru, (Sardar) Patel and (Maulana) Azad on the dock based on lies," Gandhi stated. "Under the leadership of its visionary leaders....India established an independent, fair...transparent electoral system....strengthened democratic....constitutional institutions....India also made an identity for itself for always living up to the ideals of the plurality of languages, religions, and communities," she added.

BJP allegations What did the BJP say?

Although the statement lacked specifics, it reportedly appeared to be directed at the BJP's account of the 1947 Partition of India, which was released on Sunday as short clips across the party's social media accounts. The clip was titled "Where were those people who had the responsibility to fight against divisive forces?" while obliquely questioning Nehru's role and solely blaming him for India's partition

When asked to respond to the PM's remarks, Rahul Gandhi reportedly stated: "I won't make a comment on these things. Happy Independence." The Congress leader greeted the nation earlier today on the occasion of India's 75th anniversary of independence. Gandhi also shared a quote from India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's "Tryst with Destiny" speech, as well as a photo collage depicting India's rich history.

Twitter Post Tweet of Rahul Gandhi on 76th Independence Day

“To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.”



Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/J6slzNxJYo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2022

Namo What did the PM say?

The PM today stressed that corruption and nepotism are "two big challenges" facing the Indian democracy. "Corruption is eating up my country like termites...I call upon 130 crore Indians to help me fight it," he said, adding that Indians must have an attitude of hatred towards corruption and the corrupt. Targeting dynastic politics, PM Modi called upon Indians to fight bhai-bhateeja & parivarvadi politics.