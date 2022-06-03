Politics

National Herald case: ED summons Rahul Gandhi on June 13

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 03, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will now depose before the ED on June 13.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summon to Indian National Congress (INC) MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 13 in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper. On Wednesday, the ED summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul. However, the Wayanad MP had asked for time to appear after June 5 as he was not in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian (YI).

The National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

Mild fever Sonia Gandhi isolates self after testing COVID-19 positive

On Thursday, the party chief isolated herself after testing positive for the COVID-19 infection. She had developed a mild fever and some symptoms. However, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that as of now that wouldn't affect her appearance before the ED on June 8. While the Congress chief is required to appear before the ED on June 8, Rahul was summoned on Thursday.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of a newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India (YI) Limited, in which they had an 86% share.

Information What did IT department's assessment say?

Following the complaint, the Income Tax (IT) department also began investigating the case. According to the department, Rahul Gandhi's shares in YI would result in an income of Rs. 154 crore, rather than the initially estimated Rs. 68 lakh. It has already issued a demand notice to YI for Rs. 249.15 crore for the financial year 2011-12.

Reaction How did Congress react to summons?

"The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Herald has a history that goes back to independence days," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said. He had claimed that central agencies are targeting all opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Farooq Abdullah. On the complaint, Singhvi said all corporations enhance their balance sheets by converting loans into equity.