Politics

Jail all of us together: Arvind Kejriwal's dig at Centre

Jail all of us together: Arvind Kejriwal's dig at Centre

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 02, 2022, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Delhi's Health minister, Satyendar Jain is already facing charges and is presently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that he has received information from trustworthy sources that his Deputy Manish Sisodia would be arrested soon on the basis of a "false case." In a dig at the Centre, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest and investigate all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs expressing confidence over the legislators' clean record.

Background Satyendar Jain is in ED's custody

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested on charges of money laundering, is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9. Jain and his family are alleged to have formed four fake companies for money laundering of Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16. Aam Aadmi Party says that a fake case is being run against Jain for eight years.

Kejriwal What did Kejriwal say?

Kejriwal stated in a video conference on Thursday that he had already been informed that Satyendar Jain would be detained. Manish Sisodia's arrest is now being planned. Kejriwal, who backed Sisodia, claimed he is arguably India's best education minister. He stated that by detaining Jain and Sisodia, these people are attempting to halt the wonderful job being done in education and health.

Statement Kejriwal's appeal to PM Modi

"My appeal to the PM with folded hands is that instead of picking us up one by one, please put all ministers and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail together," Kejriwal said. "Tell all your agencies to do their investigation in one go. You arrest ministers one by one, this inconveniences the work being done for the public," he added.

Details Delhi CM has also defended Satyendar Jain

Previously, Kejriwal criticized Satyendar Jain's arrest. He claimed to have viewed the case materials firsthand. This whole thing is a hoax. If the charges were true, he would have taken action against Jain himself. Kejriwal has stated that his government is steadfastly honest and that it neither engages in nor tolerates corruption.