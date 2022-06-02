Politics

Caste Census: Contrary to Centre's position, Bihar BJP supports Nitish

Caste Census: Contrary to Centre's position, Bihar BJP supports Nitish

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Mohd. Fahad Jun 02, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Nitish Kumar has reportedly acted on caste census following RJD Tejashwi Yadav's challenge to seize control of the campaign.

In an unexpected move, the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined all the political parties in the state on Wednesday to unanimously decide in support of a caste census in the state, despite opposition within BJP at central leadership level. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state has decided to undertake its own caste census, despite the Centre's reservations.

Context Why does this story matter?

The last caste-based census was conducted in 1931 under British rule, which has been used till date for India's affirmative action policies.

The BJP has avoided the issue for several years, fearing that it would jeopardize the ongoing Hindutva politics.

Bihar's political parties, however, argue that understanding the population's caste structure will lead to improved policies to assist the most marginalized members of society.

Statement What did Nitish Kumar exactly say?

Kumar said that all nine parties unanimously decided to go ahead with the caste census and it would soon be approved by the state Cabinet and funds will be allocated for the purpose. "We will duly advertise the process and set a completion deadline," the CM said, adding that they are going ahead with the exercise despite the Centre's reservations.

Information Who all attended the meeting?

From the BJP, state party president Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad attended the meeting. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was represented by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman, too was present.

Context CM acted following Tejashwi Yadav's threat to seize the campaign

According to reports, the CM had acted following RJD Tejashwi Yadav's challenge to seize control of the campaign by marching to Delhi. Kumar reportedly met with him and shared a plan for a caste survey in Bihar, despite knowing it will irk the BJP. The RJD claims that the meeting resulted in raids on their founder, Lalu Yadav, and a new corruption case.

Centre Centre's stand on caste census

The Centre has been highlighting the "problematic and erroneous" 2011 caste census, calling it "impractical." A caste census by itself, according to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, will not provide social justice. He claimed that the party had taken a number of steps toward achieving its goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is diametrically opposed to the BJP's state unit's position.

Details Contrary stand taken by BJP's Bihar unit

Despite strong opposition by the Centre and central leaders of the BJP, the Bihar BJP remains a strong supporter of the proposal since its inception. The state unit was also part of an all-party delegation from Bihar that met with Prime Minister Modi last year to advocate for the caste census. It had sent Janak Ram, a minister, to represent the party.