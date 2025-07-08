First malaria drug for newborns, young children approved for use

The first-ever malaria treatment specifically designed for babies and young children has been approved for use. The drug, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, will soon be available in African countries, where the disease is most prevalent. Until now, babies were treated with formulations for older children of malaria drugs, which posed a risk of overdose due to their different body weights and liver functions.

Child mortality Malaria kills nearly 600,000 people every year In 2023, malaria was responsible for some 597,000 deaths globally. Africa bore the brunt of this burden, with three-quarters of the fatalities being children under five years old. The new drug from Novartis seeks to fill a major "treatment gap" in this vulnerable population by providing a safe and effective treatment specifically tailored for babies and young children weighing less than 4.5kg.

Corporate responsibility Coartem Baby developed in partnership with MMV Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, emphasized the company's long-standing dedication to fighting malaria. He said, "For more than three decades, we have stayed the course in the fight against malaria." The new drug—Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby in some countries—was developed by Novartis in partnership with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), a Swiss-based non-profit organization. Eight African nations participated in its evaluation and trials.