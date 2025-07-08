Lamborghini confirms next-gen Urus will be a plug-in hybrid

Hybrid evolution

Why a PHEV powertrain is important for next-gen Urus

Winkelmann emphasized the importance of keeping a PHEV powertrain in the next-gen Urus, saying it was "very important for us and for the customers." The current model of Urus SE combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine with an electric motor, delivering an impressive 789hp and 951Nm of torque. This is expected to be the benchmark for performance in future models as well. The next-gen Urus plug-in hybrid is slated to arrive in 2029.