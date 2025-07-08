Lamborghini confirms next-gen Urus will be a plug-in hybrid
What's the story
Lamborghini's next-generation Urus will stick with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed. The decision comes as the company pushes back the launch of its electric variant to 2035. The delay is primarily due to regulatory uncertainties, which have also pushed back the debut of Lamborghini's first production EV, based on the Lanzador concept, to 2029.
Hybrid evolution
Why a PHEV powertrain is important for next-gen Urus
Winkelmann emphasized the importance of keeping a PHEV powertrain in the next-gen Urus, saying it was "very important for us and for the customers." The current model of Urus SE combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine with an electric motor, delivering an impressive 789hp and 951Nm of torque. This is expected to be the benchmark for performance in future models as well. The next-gen Urus plug-in hybrid is slated to arrive in 2029.
Fuel flexibility
Lamborghini optimistic about synthetic fuels
Lamborghini has also expressed optimism about the potential of synthetic fuels to replace gasoline in the future. The company is not alone in its efforts to adapt to changing market conditions. Other automakers are also revising their product plans amid regulatory shifts, with many reaffirming their commitment to producing combustion engines for years to come.