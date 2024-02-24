Lamborghini Revuelto's hybrid V12 powertrain develops a maximum output of 1,015hp

What's the story Lamborghini's CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said hybrid cars can extend the life of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Supercar makers have been slow to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), with only a few traditional brands like Porsche, Maserati, and Lotus offering electric supercars. Winkelmann admitted that creating the emotional aspects of super-sportscars, such as sound and mechanical feel, in an EV will be challenging. Moreover, hybrid cars will give the company time to work on capturing the "emotional aspect" in EVs.

Winkelmann recognized that there's no real alternative to fully electric cars for achieving zero emissions. With governments worldwide, including the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom, setting ambitious zero-emission goals, niche carmakers like Lamborghini face challenges in complying with these regulations. "The legislators are telling us that we have to reduce emissions dramatically. Today, there are 17 different set of rules across the world around emissions, and that is making our lives very complex," he said.

Lamborghini aims to launch its first EV by the end of this decade, previewed by the Lanzador concept. However, hybridizing its entire lineup by 2024 will buy the company some time to figure out the emotional aspect of its super-sportscars. Winkelmann stated, "For our super-sportscars, the Huracan replacement and the Revuelto, we are going to keep the hybridization alive for as long as it is possible." He added that hybridization has been well received by customers despite initial skepticism.

Regarding future super-sportscars, Winkelmann mentioned that synthetic fuels also present "an opportunity" to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining combustion engines. However, he added, "We have to wait and see. We can even use synthetic fuel in the future for our racing activities like the one-make Super Trofeo series." "But it's too early to talk about that because it has to be in an amount that not only benefits Lamborghini, but other brands too," he noted.