2024 Lexus LS debuts with new tech features, improved performance

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Oct 05, 2023

The car now comes standard with a drive recorder

Lexus's 2024 LS model has made its debut in Japan, showcasing a range of tech updates to keep the fifth-generation luxury sedan competitive. Among the most notable enhancements is a new 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster with updated graphics. Also, the 2024 LS now comes standard with a drive recorder that captures front and rear footage, and is compatible with an app that turns your smartphone into a digital key for locking, unlocking, and starting the vehicle.

Improved performance and comfort for all-wheel drive models

The 2024 Lexus LS offers rear-wheel steering for all-wheel drive (AWD) models, a feature previously available only for rear-wheel drive units since the 2021 model year. Lexus has also added a radiator support brace to select variants of the sedan to increase body rigidity and improve steering response. Moreover, engineers have tweaked the suspension at both axles and altered the rubber part supporting the exhaust pipe to reduce vibrations. These changes aim to provide a smoother ride for passengers.

Advanced drive system and safety features

The Japanese-market 2024 Lexus LS is equipped with an upgraded Advanced Drive system that works in traffic jams at speeds up to 40km/h. The luxury sedan also features the Lexus Safety System +, which automatically steers and brakes the car to prevent collisions with pedestrians, bicycles, or parked vehicles. The LS 500 variant includes Advanced Park as standard for assistance with parallel parking, while the LS 500h now offers a remote function for this system through a dedicated smartphone app.

What about its pricing and availability?

The 2024 Lexus LS will be available for sale in Japan starting October 16. Prices start at JPY 1,09,41,283 (around Rs. 61.2 lakh). With its updated technology and features, the 2024 LS aims to maintain its position as a top choice for luxury sedan buyers seeking cutting-edge amenities and performance. The company is yet to inform whether the car will be brought to India.