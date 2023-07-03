Auto

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

The Virtus GT DSG offers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.62km/l (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has introduced a new variant of the Virtus in India, dubbed GT DSG. It is available with 'GT' branding on the grille, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker sound system, and a slew of safety features. The mid-size sedan is priced at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

Thanks to the arrival of the Volkswagen Virtus, SKODA SLAVIA, updated Hond City, and the new Hyundai Verna, India's sedan segment is attracting some customers away from the popular SUVs. The latest model of Virtus has emerged as the freshest face in the sedan segment. It aims to attract those who want a powerful automatic sedan under Rs. 20 lakh.

GT branding is visible on the grille, fenders, and rear

The Virtus GT DSG has a muscular hood, sloping roofline, sleek chromed grille, 'GT' branding on the grille, fenders, and rear, and projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. It sports indicator-mounted ORVMs and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels with red-colored brake calipers on the front. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a blacked-out boot-lid spoiler are present on the rear.

The vehicle generates 148hp of power

The Virtus GT DSG is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The mill churns out 148hp of power at 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of peak torque at 1,600-3,500rpm.

A range of safety features are on board

The Virtus GT DSG has a dual-tone five-seater cabin with GT-themed upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and red ambient lighting. The vehicle is equipped with a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 8-speaker sound, and a wireless charger. It gets over 40 active and passive safety features, including airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG: Price and availability

The Virtus GT DSG is offered in seven exterior colors: Candy White, Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Reflex Silver, and Lava Blue. The sedan costs Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Share this timeline