Auto

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept: Top features of the car explained

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept: Top features of the car explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 16, 2023, 10:53 am 2 min read

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept gets a 4-seater cabin (Photo credit: Lancia)

Italian carmaker Lancia has unveiled its latest concept car, the Pu+Ra HPE (High Performance Electric). The vehicle draws design inspiration from the Pu+Ra Zero concept and the iconic Stratos model. The name Pu+Ra is derived from the words 'pure' and 'radical.' The car features a new Progressive Green color scheme that signifies the sustainability aspect, all while looking into the future.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification and sustainability becoming the buzzwords in the automotive industry in recent years, many carmakers are rapidly expanding their portfolio with new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Joining the ever-growing list is the 116-year-old carmaker, Lancia with its Pu+Ra HPE concept.

The prototype vehicle expresses the brand's vision of the future, which is a combination of design, sustainability, and technology.

The car has a sharp-looking front fascia and designer wheels

On the design front, the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept follows the brand's new-age philosophy. Paying homage to the iconic Flaminia Azzuro Vincennes model, the concept car features a sharp-looking front fascia with an arrowhead-shaped element, bumper-mounted LED headlights, an aggressive front air splitter, cameras in place of ORVMs, and designer wheels. Circular LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It features a round coffee table on the center console

On the inside, the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept looks radical and futuristic with various rounded design elements. It gets a four-seater cabin made using a sustainable material called MARM \ MORE. It consists of marble dust waste and recycled fabric dipped in natural colors. The vehicle also packs a round coffee table on the center console and round carpets made out of natural wool.

The EV was envisioned promising a range of over 700km

Lancia is yet to disclose the technical details of the Pu+Ra HPE concept. However, the carmaker claims that it envisioned the vehicle delivering a driving range of over 700km on a single charge.

Cars based on the concept will be underpinned by STLA

The production-specific models based on Lancia Pu+Ra HPE will likely be underpinned by Stellantis's STLA modular EV platform. The architecture is capable of supporting three electric drive modules. The Stellantis group is working with Foxconn on infotainment, telematics, and cloud service platform development for future vehicles. The company will also be using nickel-based battery packs, due to their higher energy density.