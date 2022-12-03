Auto

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 previewed with revised styling: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 03, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will feature the brand's Park Assist Plus with memory function (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German carmaker Volkswagen has teased the 2023 iteration of the ID.3 for the global markets. The second-generation EV will be an entry-level offering for the ID range of vehicles. The facelifted hatchback will feature a revised front fascia and an upgraded cabin with high-quality materials, according to the company. The updated car will likely arrive by the end of next year.

Why does this story matter?

After the infamous "dieselgate scandal" hit Volkswagen, the automaker decided to move toward a green future by introducing the ID range of vehicles for the global markets.

Since 2017, the brand has been at the forefront of mass-market sustainable mobility solutions with capable EVs such as the ID.3 and the ID.4.

The 2023 version of the all-electric hatchback will surely attract many buyers.

The hatchback will flaunt designer wheels and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will retain the silhouette of the outgoing model and sport a muscular clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs, a raked windscreen, and redesigned bumpers. The EV will be flanked on the sides by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and aerodynamically-tuned designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with an efficient electric powertrain

The technical details of the 2023 ID.3 are yet to be revealed. We expect the car to be backed by a 201.2hp/310Nm electric motor linked to a 58kWh battery pack from the current-generation model. The EV should cover up to 426km on a single charge.

The EV will feature an all-new 12-inch infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will have a spacious five-seater cabin as before and feature a minimalist dashboard design with updated high-quality materials, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a new 12.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event. We expect the EV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at £36,990 (approximately Rs. 37.04 lakh) in the UK.