New-generation Lexus UX 300e has better range, larger infotainment system

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 17, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Lexus UX300e features leather upholstery with traditional Sashiko quilting (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese automaker Lexus has revealed the updated version of the UX 300e for the global markets. This happens to be the first major refresh since its debut in 2018. As for the highlights, the car bears a stylish look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain that generates 201hp of power.

While the recently launched Lexus RZ is considered the brand's first fully-electric vehicle, the actual honor goes to the 2018 UX 300e model. The car was essentially an electrified version of its ICE-powered variant.

The Toyota-owned Japanese marque has now updated the UX with refreshed styling and a tech-biased cabin.

The all-electric SUV competes against Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi Q5 E-tron.

Exteriors The car flaunts a massive spindle grille and LED headlights

The Lexus UX 300e has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, a massive spindle grille, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a raked windscreen. The EV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer wheels. Connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end.

Information It delivers a claimed range of over 450km

The UX 300e is offered with an electric motor paired with a large 72.8kWh battery pack. The setup churns out a maximum power of 201hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The EV has a claimed range of over 450km on a single charge.

Interiors It features multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof

On the inside, the UX 300e has a luxurious cabin and features premium leather upholstery with traditional "Sashiko" quilting, ventilated seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Lexus UX 300e: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the updated UX 300e model will be announced by Lexus in the coming months. However, we expect the EV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at £44,195 (approximately Rs. 40.69 lakh) in the UK.

