Ultraviolette F77 set for take-off in India on November 24

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 16, 2022, 09:05 pm 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ultraviolette Automotive)

Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette Automotive is gearing up to launch its first-ever motorcycle, the F77, in India on November 24. The electric bike will be available in three variants: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. The EV draws styling cues from fighter jets and has been spotted doing extensive testing in recent years. It is powered by a 25kW electric motor that generates 33.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

First showcased in November 2019, the F77 took the electric motorcycle segment by storm with its edgy design and powerful electric motor.

However, unlike other automakers, Ultraviolette Automotive took a different approach during development by regularly organizing track-day events for critics and implementing their feedback for perfecting the powertrain.

Once launched, the EV will take the competition to the next level.

Design The motorcycle flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Ultraviolette F77 sits on a steel-aluminum frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank-like structure with an integrated charging port, a V-shaped LED headlamp with DRLs, split-type seats, and a full-faring with a robotized door for the battery compartment. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and tips the scales at 158kg.

Information It has a claimed range of 200km

The F77 is backed by a 25kW electric motor linked to three removable lithium-ion battery packs. The setup generates 33.5hp of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. The bike has a claimed range of 200km on a single charge.

Safety The EV is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the F77 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, and riding modes: Eco, Sports, and Insane. Suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable, gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ultraviolette F77: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Ultraviolette F77 will be disclosed by the homegrown EV maker during the launch event on November 24. We expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.