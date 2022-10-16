Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted testing; India launch soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 16, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's five-door model will flaunt rugged-looking bumpers. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready for the launch of the five-door version of its popular off-roader, the Jimny, in India. The SUV will make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo scheduled in January 2023. The car will have compact dimensions when compared to its primary rival, the Mahindra Thar. It will be powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that develops 104hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jimny is an iconic SUV since its inception, with a functional design and a capable four-wheel-drive system.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce the five-door version of the vehicle in India after witnessing the demand for a rugged, no-nonsense off-roader at a relatively affordable price.

To recall, the SUV was also spotted doing test runs in the harsh conditions of Leh earlier.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt vertical-slatted grille and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Jimny's five-door model will feature a rugged design with compact dimensions. In terms of overall height, the car will be almost neck-to-neck with the WagonR. It will flaunt a clamshell bonnet, round headlamp units, a vertical-slatted grille, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and ORVMs. Flared wheel arches, alloy rims, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will also be available.

Information It will be backed by a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The upcoming five-door Jimny will draw power from the same 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that does duties in the three-door model. The mill generates 104hp/138Nm and should likely be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will feature automatic climate control and multiple airbags

The interiors of the five-door Jimny are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a five-seater cabin with an all-black theme, a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, ABS, and EBD.

Information What about its availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Jimny five-door model will be announced by Maruti Suzuki at the time of its launch in India. The SUV will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo and will rival the Mahindra Thar.