Pravaig's electric SUV to break cover on November 25
Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics is gearing up to unveil an all-new electric SUV in India on November 25. This will be the second offering from the brand on our shores. The homegrown EV maker has opted for a minimalist design philosophy and claims a range of over 500km for the vehicle. The company will also provide fast-charging capabilities for the SUV.
- Pravaig initially started out as a specialist off-road vehicle manufacturer.
- However, with the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions, the company has slowly transformed itself into an EV maker.
- The homegrown automaker has teased its first production-ready all-electric SUV and claims that it will have a mature feel, as opposed to the Extinction MK1 sedan showcased in July 2020.
The upcoming Pravaig SUV will have a traditional boxy silhouette and flaunt a muscular hood, LED headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by ORVMs, a rising beltline, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will be graced by a connected LED taillight and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The technical specifications for the Pravaig SUV are yet to be disclosed. However, the brand claims that the car will hit a top speed of over 200km/h and deliver a driving range of over 500km on a single charge.
The interiors of the Pravaig SUV are under wraps. However, we expect it to have a luxurious cabin with premium upholstery and soft-touch materials. The SUV will have a limousine-like partition for the rear passengers, a table-like structure for placing laptops, onboard Wi-Fi, an air purifier, a large infotainment panel, and a premium sound system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming all-electric SUV will be announced by Pravaig Dynamics during its launch event on November 25. We expect the car to carry a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.