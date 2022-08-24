Auto

Mercedes-AMG EQS goes official in India at Rs. 2.45 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 24, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ features facial recognition system (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-AMG has launched its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India. It is available in six color options. The EV flaunts the brand's new design philosophy and is underpinned by the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA). The German automaker had listed the car on its official Indian website earlier this year. It can be booked online or via dealerships.

Much like every other automaker around the world, Mercedes-Benz has been slowly moving toward a green future with electric mobility solutions under the "EQ" moniker.

The vehicles are based on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) modular platform that supports a variety of segments such as hatchback, sedan, and SUV.

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the second all-electric offering to arrive on our shores.

Exteriors The sedan sports an all-LED lighting setup and clamshell bonnet

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is underpinned by the EVA architecture and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, digital LED headlights, closed-off "Panamericana" grille, wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, frameless doors with flush handles, ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a diffuser are available at the rear.

Information It has a claimed range of 586km per charge

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is powered by dual electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 762hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 1,020Nm. The sedan delivers a claimed range of up to 586km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV features ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ has a luxurious cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, active ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs the 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ carries a price tag of Rs. 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury electric sedan can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships across the country.