Auto

Benda BD500 cruiser arrives with sporty looks: Check features, price

Benda BD500 cruiser arrives with sporty looks: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 15, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Benda BD500 cruiser runs on a 496cc liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Benda)

Chinese automaker Benda has introduced the BD500 cruiser bike in its home country. It is unlikely to debut on our shores. As for the highlights, the motorbike has a head-turning look and offers a full-LED setup for lighting. Under the hood, it is backed by a powerful 496cc, liquid-cooled, V-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 56.3hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Benda BD500 offers the perfect combination of good looks and incredible performance. It should attract a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

Sadly, this vehicle seems unlikely to arrive in our country, considering the brand has no presence in our market. If it does, the competition in the cruiser segment would significantly be raised.

Design The bike has round mirrors and split seats

The Benda BD500 draws styling cues from the Indian Chief Dark Horse. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a high-set handlebar, circular mirrors, and a lengthy exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1,575mm and tips the scales at a portly 241kg.

Information It runs on a 56hp, 496cc engine

Under the hood, the Benda BD500 cruiser bike draws power from a 496cc, liquid-cooled, V-four engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 56.3hp and a peak torque of 45Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benda BD500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Benda BD500: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Benda BD500 in China will be disclosed at the Chongqing Motor Expo next month. However, we do not know whether the cruiser bike will arrive in India.

Poll Which newly launched bike in India caught your attention?