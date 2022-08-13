Auto

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launched at Rs. 12.05 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 13, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 3 shades (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has launched the 2023 version of its Bonneville Speedmaster motorcycle in India. Its price starts at Rs. 12.05 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike sports a retro-inspired look and offers a semi-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It is backed by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 76.9hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a new color option, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.

Nonetheless, the new version of the premium two-wheeler is expected to attract a lot of buyers in the Indian market. At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the Harley-Davidson Nightster, which is priced at Rs. 15 lakh.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and split seats

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster sits on a tubular steel twin-cradle frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, a pillion grab rail, and round mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It is offered in Jet Black, Cordovan Red, and Sapphire Black with Fusion White shades.

Information It is fueled by a 77hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster runs on a 1,200cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 76.9hp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ride-by-wire throttle and dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 47mm Showa forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster starts at Rs. 12.05 lakh for the Jet Black-colored model and goes up to Rs. 12.35 lakh for the variant bearing a Sapphire Black with Fusion White shade (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).