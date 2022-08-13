2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launched at Rs. 12.05 lakh
British automaker Triumph has launched the 2023 version of its Bonneville Speedmaster motorcycle in India. Its price starts at Rs. 12.05 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike sports a retro-inspired look and offers a semi-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It is backed by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 76.9hp of power.
- While the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a new color option, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.
- Nonetheless, the new version of the premium two-wheeler is expected to attract a lot of buyers in the Indian market. At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the Harley-Davidson Nightster, which is priced at Rs. 15 lakh.
The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster sits on a tubular steel twin-cradle frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, a pillion grab rail, and round mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It is offered in Jet Black, Cordovan Red, and Sapphire Black with Fusion White shades.
The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster runs on a 1,200cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 76.9hp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ride-by-wire throttle and dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 47mm Showa forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster starts at Rs. 12.05 lakh for the Jet Black-colored model and goes up to Rs. 12.35 lakh for the variant bearing a Sapphire Black with Fusion White shade (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).