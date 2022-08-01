Auto

Audi A4, Q8 become costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 01, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Both Audi A4 and Q8 flaunt an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has increased the prices of its A4 and Q8 models in India by up to Rs. 2.63 lakh. The German carmaker had previously hiked the costs of the two vehicles in January and April this year by 3% due to rising input costs. Notably, the design, features, and mechanicals of the two cars continue to remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Audi is one of the top luxury car brands in India and is seeing steady growth due to its modern design language and tech-biased cabin experience.

The German automaker has been constantly updating its entire line-up in recent years, to keep up with its rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

However, the steep price hike will likely put a dent in the sales of the vehicles.

Car #1 Audi A4: Price starts at Rs. 43.12 lakh

The Audi A4 has received a price revision of up to Rs. 2.63 lakh in India. The car features a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, angular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the sedan has a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and six airbags.

Information The sedan is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol engine

The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that generates 188hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Car #2 Audi Q8: Price begins at Rs. 1.04 crore

The Audi Q8 has become costlier by Rs. 2.06 lakh in India. The SUV sports a coupe-like roofline and features a long and muscular hood, a chrome-slatted grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights with dynamic lighting, roof rails, 19-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the car gets a five-seater cabin with a 10.1-inch infotainment console, a wireless charger, eight airbags, and ADAS functions.

Information The SUV is offered with a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Audi Q8 is available with a potent 3.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 335hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.