Audi starts accepting bookings for the Q5 (facelift) in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 01:35 pm

Audi Q5 (facelift) can now be booked in India

Ahead of its rumored launch later this month, Audi has started accepting bookings for the facelifted Q5 SUV in India against a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. The car can be reserved via the company's official website or by visiting any dealership across the country. It was unveiled last year and will be available in Premium Plus and Technology trims. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers a redesigned front bumper and sleek headlights

The 2021 Audi Q5 features a muscular bonnet, a reworked front bumper, an octagonal grille, a narrow air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and new taillights are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed gearbox

In India, the Audi Q5 (facelift) will likely be powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol motor that makes 245hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The four-wheeler packs a Bang and Olufsen sound system

The Audi Q5 (facelift) offers a spacious cabin with ambient lighting, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, heated leather seats, wireless charging, and key-less entry. It also houses a Bang and Olufsen surround sound system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and a 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there are eight airbags and Audi Park Assist feature.

Information

Audi Q5 (facelift): Pricing and availability

Audi will announce the official pricing information of the facelifted Q5 in India at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen later this month. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently up for bookings.