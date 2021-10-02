MG Astor could be launched in India on October 7

MG Motor will launch its Astor SUV in India on October 7, as per CarDekho. It was unveiled last month and will be available in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy variants. The car comes with various top-of-the-line features, such as a robot-like personal AI-based voice assistant and Autonomous Driver Assistance System. It is powered by two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 17-inch alloy wheels

MG Astor has a wheelbase of 2,585mm

The MG Astor features an eye-catching look with a chrome studded grille, a blacked-out air dam, a sculpted bonnet, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information

Two petrol engine choices are offered

The MG Astor draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 108.5hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen panel

The MG Astor offers a 5-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, an AI-based personal assistant, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, electronic stability control, and several radar-based ADAS features.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

Considering its specifications, the MG Astor is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The unofficial bookings are currently underway against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.