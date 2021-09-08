Hyundai Vision FK hydrogen concept, with 600km of range, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 12:30 am

Hyundai Vision FK concept hydrogen car revealed

At the "Hydrogen Wave" virtual event, Hyundai has announced its strategy to popularize the usage of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for automobiles in the next 20 years. The brand has also showcased its Vision FK concept car. The 2-door model is fueled by a hydrogen powertrain and sprints from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and multi-spoke wheels

The Hyundai Vision FK shown at the event was wrapped under camouflage. However, we can make out that it will have a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke wheels. The rear section should have wrap-around lights.

Information

It is fueled by a 690hp hydrogen powertrain

The Hyundai Vision FK runs on a 690hp hydrogen powertrain that pairs a fuel cell energy converter with a rear-wheel-drive system. The car delivers a range of over 600km per tank of hydrogen and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds.

Interiors

It will gets two seats and a multifunctional steering wheel

The Hyundai Vision FK is expected to have a 2-seater cabin with parking sensors, key-less entry, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hydrogen or battery-powered powertrains for all cars by 2028

Hyundai aims to offer all commercial models with hydrogen or battery-powered powertrains by 2028. The company will announce a new fuel cell system in 2023, which is touted to cost up to 50% less than its current FCEV technology and will be twice as powerful.