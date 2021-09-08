Dacia Jogger, with a 7-seater cabin, goes official

Dacia Jogger debuts at the Munich Motor Show

Renault subsidiary Dacia has revealed its Jogger model at the ongoing Munich Motor Show. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler looks similar to the Sandero Stepway and has a spacious cabin with up to seven seats. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of petrol as well as LPG engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Dacia Jogger has a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with chrome embellishments, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by modular roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. L-shaped taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,550mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information

Two engine choices are offered

Dacia Jogger runs on a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 110hp and is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. An Eco-G LPG mill is also available. It offers a range of around 1,000km thanks to a 40-liter LPG tank and a 50-liter petrol tank.

Interiors

It gets an 8.0-inch infotainment console and a rear-view camera

The Dacia Jogger has a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, sliding trays in the rear, and auto climate control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, an electronic parking brake, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, blind-spot warning, emergency brake assist, and hill start assist are available.

Information

Dacia Jogger: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Dacia Jogger is expected to sport a starting price-figure of around £13,000 (approximately Rs. 13.15 lakh). The MPV will be up for grabs early next year.