Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 12:04 am

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will reveal the production version of the GT Concept on September 1. Speculatively called the 'GT73e,' the top-spec version of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe family will have an aggressive look. Under the hood, it shall draw power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain and will sprint from 0-97km/h in less than three seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have chromed-slat grille and four exhaust tips

The Mercedes-AMG GT73e will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome trim around the windows, and multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillights, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Interiors

The vehicle should get a touchscreen console and multiple airbags

The Mercedes-AMG GT73e is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Performance

It will run on an 805hp plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Mercedes-AMG GT73e will pack a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine, paired to an electric motor that makes 201hp/320Nm, and a 6.1kWh battery pack. The combined setup will deliver around 805hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 1,0001Nm. The car can reportedly accelerate from 0-97km/h in less than three seconds. A limited-slip differential will ensure better performance.

Information

Mercedes-AMG GT73e: Pricing and availability

Details related to the availability and pricing of the Mercedes-AMG GT73e will be announced at the time of its unveiling. However, it should carry a hefty premium over the base AMG GT 4-Door Coupe which begins at $89,900 (around Rs. 66.64 lakh).