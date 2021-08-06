SKODA's mid-sized 'Slavia' sedan teased; set to premiere this year

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 07:28 pm

SKODA is working on a new sedan for the Indian market, which is rumored to be called 'Slavia.' In the latest development, the automaker has teased the car and confirmed that it will debut by the end of this year. SKODA has also announced a new contest for Indian designers, asking applicants to create a camouflage design for the sedan.

Here's a look at the teaser

Calling all the enthusiastic designers visualizers in India. ŠKODA AUTO India announces the first of its kind competition to design the Camouflage for its upcoming model. The winner will meet the Head of Design of ŠKODA. Stay tuned for updates! #CamoWithSKODA #SKODAIndia pic.twitter.com/k2vvsKHbaU — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) August 5, 2021

Exteriors

It will boast a segment-leading wheelbase

The SKODA Slavia will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and feature a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and sleek triangular headlights. The vehicle will likely be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will be around 4,480mm long and is expected to have the longest wheelbase in the segment at 2,651mm.

Information

The car will be offered with two engine choices

The SKODA Slavia will likely be available with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter motor that delivers 109hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin should offer new-age connectivity features

Details pertaining to the interiors of the SKODA Slavia are unknown at the moment. However, it shall offer a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and automatic climate control. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available for safety.

Information

SKODA Slavia: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the SKODA Slavia will be announced at the time of its launch later this year. It will be positioned alongside the RAPID sedan, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.