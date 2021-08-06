Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 12:51 am

Honda Amaze (facelift) enters into mass production

Honda is all set to launch its facelifted Amaze sedan in India on August 18. In the latest development, mass production of the car has been commenced at the company's Rajasthan plant and the vehicle has also started reaching dealerships in the country. The 2021 Honda Amaze is already up for pre-bookings via dealerships as well as the company's website. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will offer LED headlights and a chrome grille

The Honda Amaze (facelift) will feature a sloping roofline, a chrome finished grille, redesigned bumpers, and new LED headlights. On the rear, there will be a shark fin antenna, a rear window defogger, and wrap-around taillights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,470mm.

Information

It will come with two BS6 engine options

The facelifted Honda Amaze will likely be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/200Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

An infotainment system and dual airbags are expected

The 2021 Honda Amaze should offer a spacious cabin with five seats, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, key-less entry, power windows, and automatic climate control. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle will provide dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

The facelifted Honda Amaze shall carry a premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It will debut on August 18 and can presently be pre-booked via dealerships as well as the official website.