2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Honda has announced that its facelifted Amaze sedan will be launched in India on August 18. It can be pre-booked via dealerships on payment of Rs. 21,000 or through the company's website for Rs. 5,000. The car is likely to sport cosmetic updates and offer new features. It should be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The sedan will offer LED projector headlights and redesigned wheels

The 2021 Honda Amaze is expected to have a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, refreshed bumpers, and new LED projector headlamps. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and redesigned wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information

It will be available with two engine options

The Honda Amaze (facelift) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/200Nm. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and a rear-view camera should be available

The 2021 Honda Amaze should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, parking sensors, fabric upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers. A touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also likely to be offered.

Information

Honda Amaze: Pricing and rivals

In India, the facelifted Honda Amaze is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 6.3 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai AURA.