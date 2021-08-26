2021 Tata Nexon EV to offer increased power at 134hp

Power bump for Tata Nexon EV in India

As per a leaked document, the updated Tata Nexon EV will offer 134hp of power, which is an upgrade of 7hp over the current version. It will be offered on all three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. Improved acceleration and higher top-speed are also likely. However, the design and material comforts are expected to remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon EV will have a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back projector headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Currently, it delivers a range of 312km per charge

Currently, the Tata Nexon EV packs an electric motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. The car has a top-speed of 120km/h and promises a range of 312km on a single charge.

The vehicle will get five seats and 7.0-inch infotainment system

The new Nexon EV will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. It will pack a semi-digital instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Twin airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV currently carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The pricing and availability details of the 2021 model are still under the wraps.