2022 BMW iX3 debuts with M Sport Package as standard

2022 BMW iX3 debuts with new design features

BMW has introduced the 2022 model of its iX3 electric car with a few cosmetic tweaks both inside and out. As for the highlights, it gets a revised front fascia, an M Sport Package as standard, and an upgraded cabin with a new digital driver's display. Underneath the skin, the eSUV remains unchanged, packing an 80kWh battery and a 282hp motor. Here's our roundup.

It sports a revised kidney grille and new lighting

The facelifted BMW iX3 features an eye-catching look with a sculpted bonnet, a marginally larger kidney grille, a wide air dam, and slimmer matrix LED headlights as standard. The M Sport Package adds 19-inch alloys or optional M-branded 20-inch wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights with new graphics are available on the rear.

The car delivers a range of 460km

The 2022 BMW iX3 draws power from an 80kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 282hp/400Nm. The battery supports 150kW fast-charging and allows a range of 460km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

There is a fully-digital driver's display, a revised infotainment screen

The 2022 BMW iX3 offers a spacious cabin with leather seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and an updated center console with a reworked gear selector lever. It also packs a 12.3-inch fully-digital driver's display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

2022 BMW iX3: Availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 BMW iX3 are under the wraps as of now. The electric vehicle will go into production starting September at the company's Shenyang plant in China.