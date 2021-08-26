Kawasaki Z650RS retro-styled bike teased; could be launched next year

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has teased a new retro-styled motorbike on social media. It is expected to be the Z650RS and should be available in production form by early-2022. The motorcycle is likely to borrow styling cues from the Z900RS and offer many new features. It should be fueled by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to sport a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, a lengthy upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should pack a full-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity as well as Kawasaki's 'Rideology' app. It will ride on designer alloy wheels.

The Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to be powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 67hp of power at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The mill should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Kawasaki Z650RS will be announced at the time of launch. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the Z650 which costs Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).