Tata Motors has rejigged the color options of the Harrier SUV in India. The 'Telesto Gray' hue has been discontinued and replaced with the 'Daytona Grey' shade seen on the Safari SUV. The new color is complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black. The car continues to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine. Here are more details.

The car is now available in five color options

Tata Harrier has a muscular bonnet, a narrow grille, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. The SUV is now available in five shades including Daytona Grey, Camo Green, and Calypso Red.

It is fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

Tata Harrier draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The SUV gets five seats and a panoramic sunroof

Tata Harrier has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Tata Harrier: Pricing

In India, the Tata Harrier starts at Rs. 14.39 lakh for the base-end XE (diesel) model and goes up to Rs. 21.09 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ Dark Edition AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).