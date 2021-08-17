BYD Dolphin compact electric car launched in China

Chinese automaker BYD has launched the Dolphin subcompact car in its home country. To recall, it was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show in April. The vehicle is available in three trim levels and has a minimalist design. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 405km. Here are more details.

The car has LED headlights and designer wheels

BYD Dolphin is based on the BYD 'e-platform 3.0' and has a flat bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, LED headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a height of 1,570mm.

The vehicle gets five seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

BYD Dolphin has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, a forward-collision warning system, traffic congestion assist, and an automatic emergency braking system.

It can reach a top-speed of 160km/h

The base Dolphin packs a 30.7kWh battery, a 70kW motor and delivers a range of 301km. The mid-spec model packs the same motor, a 44.9kWh battery, and promises a range of 405km. Finally, the range-topping trim houses a 44.9kWh battery, a 130kW motor, and offers a range of 401km. The car can sprint from 0-50km/h in three seconds and has a top-speed of 160km/h.

BYD Dolphin: Pricing

In China, the BYD Dolphin starts at CNY 96,800 (roughly Rs. 11 lakh) for the base-end model and goes up to CNY 124,800 (around Rs. 14.3 lakh) for the range-topping trim. It is unlikely to be launched in India.