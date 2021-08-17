Audi e-tron GT teased in India; to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 06:25 pm

Audi teases its e-tron GT sports car in India

Audi has teased its e-tron GT sports car in India, hinting at its imminent launch. The vehicle debuted globally this February and is offered in two versions: e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look, a tech-loaded cabin, and is fueled by an electric powertrain that promises a range of 488km. Here are more details.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the teaser

Instagram post A post shared by audiin on August 17, 2021 at 5:06 pm IST

Exteriors

The car gets Matrix LED headlamps and alloy wheels

The Audi e-tron GT has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, the brand's signature e-tron pattern panel instead of a grille, and Matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, narrow ORVMs, and 19/21-inch alloy wheels with aero blades. A full-width LED taillamp with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature is available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 10.1-inch infotainment system

Audi e-tron GT has a luxurious cabin, featuring a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel, the company's Pre-Sense safety system, and an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). The car packs a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment console. The latter offers support for natural voice commands, Audi Connect services, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and an e-tron route planner.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 250km/h

Audi e-tron GT has two electric motors and an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery mated to an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro makes 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT delivers an output of 590hp/830Nm. The former can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and hit a top-speed of 245km/h, while the RS does the same in 3.3 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information

Audi e-tron GT: Pricing and availability

The Audi e-tron GT is manufactured in Germany and will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Here, the electric sports car will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).