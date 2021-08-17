Unofficial bookings of Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback have commenced

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 02:51 pm

Hyundai i20 N Line can now be booked in India

Prior to its debut in India on August 24, select Hyundai dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the i20 N Line hatchback. The booking amount is set at Rs. 25,000. As for the highlights, the car will have a head-turning look, a feature-loaded cabin, and shall be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports 'N' badging and Z-shaped taillights

The Hyundai i20 N Line flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, tweaked bumpers, swept-back headlamps, and 'N' badging. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side skirts, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. Z-shaped wrap-around taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and dual exhausts grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will draw power from a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags

The Hyundai i20 N Line offers a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring ambient lighting, metal pedals, contrast red stitching on the seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Multiple airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology.

Information

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing

The Hyundai i20 N Line should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals such as Tata Altroz Turbo and Volkswagen Polo GT.