Prior to global debut, 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV leaked

Jeep Commander will make its global debut later this month and shall be launched in India by mid-2022. Here, it will be called the Meridian. In the latest development, the upcoming car has been leaked, revealing key details about its design and interiors. The 3-row SUV will have a 7-slat grille, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt a chrome-accented grille and designer wheels

Jeep Meridian will have a sculpted bonnet, a 7-slat grille with chrome accents, wide air dams, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, large doors, indicator-mounted black ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a restyled bumper will be available on the rear end of the SUV.

It will be fueled by a 200hp, 2.0-liter engine

Jeep Meridian will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The motor will generate 200hp of maximum power. Plug-in-hybrid powertrains should be available in the global markets.

A panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats will be offered

Jeep Meridian will offer a 7-seater cabin, featuring ventilated seats with premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Alexa. Multiple airbags, ADAS, electronic stability program, traction control, and hill descent control should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

Jeep Meridian is expected to carry a premium over the Compass SUV, which starts at Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The car will take on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, SKODA KODIAQ, and MG Gloster.