In an attempt to increase sales, select Toyota dealerships across India are offering benefits on models like the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Notably, there are no deals on the Innova Crysta, Vellfire, and Fortuner. Here are more details.

Toyota Glanza is available with benefits worth Rs. 30,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 18,000. Urban Cruiser gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Finally, the Yaris sedan is up for grabs with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and a cash discount of Rs. 50,000.

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh

The Toyota Glanza flaunts a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a wide air dam, a rear spoiler, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, fabric upholstery, auto climate control, twin airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment console. The vehicle runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.8hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser sports a chrome-finished grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, projector headlights with DRLs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a 5-seater cabin with cruise control, fabric upholstery, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 103.2hp and a peak torque of 138Nm.

Toyota Yaris: Price starts at Rs. 9.16 lakh

Toyota Yaris has a head-turning look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide air vent, projector headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. There are five seats inside, along with cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a rear-view camera, and seven airbags. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 106hp/140Nm and is linked to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT gearbox.