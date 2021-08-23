2022 INFINITI QX80 SUV, with a refreshed cabin, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 11:22 am

INFINITI reveals its 2022 QX80 SUV

Nissan-owned luxury brand INFINITI has revealed the 2022 version of its QX80 SUV. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a refreshed feature-loaded cabin similar to the 2021 Nissan Armada. Under the hood, it draws power from a 5.6-liter V8 engine that generates 400hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille and multi-spoke wheels

The 2022 INFINITI QX80 has a sculpted hood, a large chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, chrome garnish around the windows, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side steppers, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights connected by a chrome trim and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information

It is fueled by a 400hp, 5.6-liter engine

The 2022 INFINITI QX80 draws power from a 5.6-liter V8 engine that generates 400hp of power and 560Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle gets heated seats and wireless smartphone charger

The 2022 INFINITI QX80 has a luxurious 3-row cabin, featuring heated front and second-row captain's chairs, a wireless smartphone charger, a Bose sound system, leather seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen HD infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Multiple airbags and an Intelligent Cruise Control feature ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2022 INFINITI QX80: Pricing

Pricing details of the 2022 INFINITI QX80 SUV are yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at $69,150 (around Rs. 51.4 lakh) in the US.