2022 Genesis G90 spied on test; design details revealed

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis will unveil its 2022 G90 sedan by the end of this year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing at Nurburgring, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have sleek headlights, a large grille, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt black roof and twin exhaust tips

The 2022 Genesis G90 will have a black-colored roof, a lengthy hood, a Genesis crest grille, a wide air vent, and narrow LED headlights. On the sides, the luxury sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and aggressive-looking wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and dual chromed exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will be fueled by a 380hp, 3.5-liter engine

The 2022 Genesis G90 will draw power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that will generate a maximum power of around 380hp. However, the torque output and gearbox info are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

A multifunctional steering wheel and multiple airbags will be offered

The 2022 Genesis G90 is expected to have a luxurious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

2022 Genesis G90: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Genesis G90 will be revealed at the time of its unveiling. However, it will surely carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $73,995 (around Rs. 55 lakh) in the US.