BMW 2 Series Active Tourer spotted testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 12:15 am

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its facelifted 2 Series Active Tourer hatchback at the Munich Motor Show in September. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing at Nürburgring, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a stretched wheelbase, dual projector headlights, and 5-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have door-mounted ORVMs and wrap-around taillights

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will have a black roof, a large bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and dual projector headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 5-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear section of the hatchback.

Information

It will be fueled by turbocharged engines

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer should be offered with turbocharged 3- and 4-cylinder engines mated to a front/all-wheel-drive system. A plug-in hybrid or an electric powertrain might be offered as well.

Interiors

The vehicle will get a curved dashboard and multiple airbags

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring a curved dashboard, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: Availability

The new-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will break cover soon and shall be up for grabs in Europe before the end of this year. Details related to the car's pricing will be announced around that time.