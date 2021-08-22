Ahead of unveiling, engine details of Hyundai Casper micro-SUV revealed

Hyundai Casper to get two petrol engine choices

The Hyundai Casper micro-SUV will enter production next month and will be up for grabs in South Korea first. In the country, the car will be available with a choice of two 1.0-liter petrol engines linked to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It will have a boxy look and is expected to offer a feature-loaded cabin. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have roof rails and circular headlights

Hyundai Casper will be based on the K1 compact car platform and shall have a flat bonnet, round LED headlights, and DRLs on the front bumper. It will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and quirky wheels. LED taillights with a triangular lighting pattern should be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is likely to be 1,575mm high and 3,595mm long.

Interiors

The vehicle will get white upholstery and multiple airbags

The Hyundai Casper is likely to get a spacious cabin, featuring white upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, a multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors should ensure the safety of the passengers. The car should also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Performance

It will be fueled by 1.0-liter petrol engines

In South Korea, the Hyundai Casper will run on a 76hp, 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, in India, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit will be retained. A 1.2-liter 4-cylinder mill and a 1.1-liter 3-cylinder motor might also be offered.

Information

Hyundai Casper: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai Casper micro-SUV should arrive in India later this year and will sport a price figure of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against rivals such as Tata HBX, Mahindra KUV100, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.