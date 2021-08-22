Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast debuts in the US

Harley-Davidson has revealed a special version of its Street Glide Special motorbike for the international markets. Its production is limited to just 500 units. Called Street Glide Special Arctic Blast, the two-wheeler sports a hand-painted white and dark blue paintwork with a light blue stripe. Details like honeycomb patterns, metal flakes, and a unique serial number are also visible. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers Bluetooth connectivity and spoked wheels

The Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, twin lengthy exhausts, a large front fairing, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 22.7 liters and tips the scales at 362kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 1,868cc engine

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast draws power from a 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates peak torque of 163Nm at 3,000rpm. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast carries a price tag of $33,994 (around Rs. 25.27 lakh) and has arrived at dealerships there. However, the details regarding its debut in India are unavailable.