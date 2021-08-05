Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with KIGER RXT (O) variant

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 04:31 pm

Renault KIGER gets a new RXT (O) variant in India

As part of the company's 10th anniversary celebration in India, Renault has launched a new RXT (O) variant for its KIGER SUV. It joins the existing RXT, RXL, RXZ, and RXE trims and costs Rs. 35,000 more than the standard RXT model. The RXT (O) variant comes with LED headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a PM2.5 air filter.

Exteriors

It runs on 16-inch wheels

The Renault KIGER RXT (O) features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam, LED headlamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, heavy wheel cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The car is offered in a new Radiant Red dual-tone shade.

Information

A naturally aspirated petrol engine fuels the car

The Renault KIGER RXT (O) draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that delivers 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a PM2.5 air filter

The Renault KIGER RXT (O) offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, a PM2.5 air filter, and an adjustable steering wheel. It also packs an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless smartphone connectivity. For safety, the vehicle gets four airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Renault KIGER RXT (O): Pricing and availability

The Renault KIGER RXT (O) has been priced at Rs. 7.37 lakh and bookings for the vehicle will start from August 6 onwards. For reference, the base RXE model starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).